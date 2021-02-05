Town of Leland to end its curbside recycling program

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Citing rise costs, Leland officials announced Thursday that the town will be ending its curbside recycling program later this summer.
According to a news release, the town is declining to renew its current contract with GFL Environmental Inc. which expires on June 30.
“After this date, residents will have options for ways to continue recycling, including twice-monthly curbside recycling provided by GFL as a fee-based service or the Brunswick County free recycling drop-off locations currently available in and around Leland,” the news release stated.
Town officials say the reason they’re ending the program is due to the rising costs associated with recycling, which has nearly doubled the last four years, due to “international disruptions and inefficiencies in the industry.”
“The Town spent approximately $389,000 on its curbside recycling program in fiscal year 2016-17. That figure has grown to just over $571,000 in the current fiscal year and was expected to rise more than 21 percent to $723,389 - or nearly double from just four years ago – in the 2021-22 fiscal year, with additional increases likely in the future,” according to officials.
Last year, Leland transitioned to once-a-month recycling pickup after previously offering pickup twice a month.
The deadline to sign up for GFL’s service is April 23. In June, the company will begin removing recycling bins for residents who choose not to continue their recycling service.
Leland officials added that citizens can utilize Brunswick County’s free recycling drop-off locations near the town at:
- Leland Convenience Center - 9921 Chappell Loop Rd.
- Northwest Park - 1937 Andrew Jackson Hwy. NE
- Leland Community Park - 1490 Village Rd.
- Town Creek District Park - 6420 Ocean Hwy. E (Hwy. 17)
