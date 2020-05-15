Leland transitioning to once-a-month recycling pickup on July 1

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is transitioning its curbside recycling program from the current twice-monthly schedule to once per month.
The switch to monthly pick-up will take effect at the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year on July 1. Current pick-up frequency and days remain in place through June 30.
According to a news release, Leland Town Council approved the new schedule in April as a way to stem rising recycling costs to the town while still providing the service to residents.
Town officials say the cost to maintain its curbside recycling program has continued to increase in recent years due to international disruptions and inefficiencies in the industry.
The town spent approximately $389,000 on its curbside recycling program in fiscal year 2016-17. That figure has grown to just over $571,000 in the current fiscal year and was expected to rise more than 21 percent to $723,389 - or nearly double from just four years ago – in the 2020-21 fiscal year, with additional increases likely in the future. The estimated annual cost to the Town for the monthly recycling program is approximately $577,000.
GFL Environmental, Inc., (formerly Waste Industries, LLC) will continue to provide curbside recycling services to Leland residents. GFL will pick up recycling bins in Leland neighborhoods and communities on Fridays.
Residents may visit the Town of Leland website at www.townofleland.com/departments/trash-recycling to determine which Friday of the month their pick-up schedule will fall.
Residents who need an additional bin can secure one directly through GFL at a cost of $6.75 per month or $81 for one year. The total annual cost will be billed in advance.
To secure an additional bin, or for recycling questions, Leland residents should contact GFL at (910) 253-4177 or wasteindustries.com/contactus.
