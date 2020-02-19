Leland officials considering raising costs or ending recycling programs

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Up until two years ago, China would buy recyclable material from the U.S. Now that Chinese officials have made the decision to stop because too much trash was mixed in with the recyclable material, many towns and cities across the country are trying to figure what to do next.
Many municipalities are ending recycling programs, burning or burying waste, and raising recycling costs.
“It’s municipalities, like ours all across this country, that have some hard decisions to make about how recycling goes moving forward,” said Niel Brooks, the Assistant Town Manager of Leland.
The Town of Leland is looking for a solution after GFL Environment, the town’s waste management company, announced they’re raising their prices significantly.
“They do recycling all over the world, but they also rely on the local recycling processors so they have to work with them as far as getting their cost together,” said Brooks. “They are the ones who pick it up, haul it, then they take it to the recycler. So really, the municipalities are really far away from that process. A lot of these costs, we have no control over what those are.”
According to a report by the New York Times, recycling companies say they can’t depend on selling recyclables at prices that cover their processing costs, so they are asking cities and towns to raise their prices.
“In most cases, municipalities long enjoyed a revenue stream from the sale of recyclables, or they were processed at a low or no cost,” said Joe Suleyman, the Environmental Management Director for New Hanover County. “Dramatic increases in the cost to process those materials, combined with the collapse of the commodity markets, pushes costs back onto municipalities and then on to the homeowners and businesses. Some towns simply cannot absorb this additional cost into their already strained budgets.”
The town is currently in its budget discussion right now and officials are considering several options to address the issues, including raising recycling costs to nearly 80%.
But that’s not the only solution the town is exploring.
“There are options out there,” said Brooks. “If the town would decide not to do curb-side options, other options exist.”
If the town decides to end its recycling program, it would be up to the residents how they want to take care of their waste. They can sort it and take it to the facility themselves or residents can go into a subscription model for recycling, which would be a recycling program through GFL itself, without the town being involved.
“Some people get frustrated or confused and will give up completely on recycling,” said Suleyman. “Others are hungry for the knowledge on how they can help because they want to see recycling programs continue and grow. This is where I have been focusing my efforts – dispelling rumors, getting up-to-date information into their hands, and educating the public on the best way to recycle to keep costs low.”
“It’s a hard problem,” said Brooks. “It’s not just a problem for Leland. It’s not just a problem for Wilmington. It’s a problem for the whole world right now. There’s tough decisions that have to be made, but hopefully, in the long run, we can all come out on top."
The town plans to hold a Town Hall meeting in the near future to allow the community to make comments and ask questions. No word yet on when that meeting will be.
