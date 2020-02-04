WECT Investigates: County preparing for potential claim in death of inmate Nicholas Oates

It is unclear why the $40,000 amount is listed in the insurance paperwork connected to Oates’ death. The same insurance document lists an open claim for Kyle Horton, who was killed by law enforcement officers during a standoff in December. Details for that case are also redacted, but no money is earmarked for a potential claim in that case. County officials say that listing also relates to a proactive notification to their insurance carrier, not a lawsuit or claim against the county.