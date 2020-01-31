Attorneys representing New Hanover Co sex abuse victims begin investigation into Peter Frank

“This week our community was shaken once again by the predatory actions and what appears to be a subsequent cover up within New Hanover County Schools,” the statement from The Lea/Schultz Law Firm and Rhine Law Firm says. “Peter Frank has been a teacher with the district since 1997 and has been the subject of numerous complaints and investigations during his tenure with the school system. Those investigations of complaints were handled in such a manner that he was afforded the opportunity to continue to prey on the impressionable youth of our community for decades.”