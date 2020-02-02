No action: NHC School Board will resume closed session meeting on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board met Sunday behind closed doors.
While we do not know what topic the board discussed, the meeting was called after a controversial week for the district.
Peter Frank, a Roland Grise Middle School band instructor, was arrested earlier this week and charged with sex crimes against his students.
Frank faces six charges of indecent liberties with a child and six charges of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher. An investigation revealed the alleged crimes stretch from 2003 to 2019 and involve six female victims.
He is the third district employee in two years to be charged with sexual offenses involving students.
After more than two hours in closed session, the board emerged and said it will resume the closed session meeting Tuesday.
The board did not say what was discussed in the closed session.
Several parents and concerned citizens gathered outside the meeting, holding signs protesting how the school board has handled the situation.
