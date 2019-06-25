Former New Hanover County teacher pleads guilty to sex crime charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former New Hanover County teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes against his students pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.
Michael Earl Kelly, 50, entered guilty pleas to nearly 60 charges, including sexual exploitation of minor, indecent liberties with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.
Court is currently in recess, with sentencing scheduled for later today.
Kelly, who was a science teacher at Isaac Bear Early College High School, has been behind bars since his initial arrest in February 2018. The investigation into Kelly began after a suspicious parent alerted authorities about inappropriate text messages they found between their child and Kelly.
As investigators started looking into the case, they found close to 20 victims with some as young as 14 years old.
A month after his arrest, Kelly was fired from Isaac Bear by the New Hanover County Board of Education.
This is a developing story and we will have more details later.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.