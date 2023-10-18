Old logo removed after sale of local movie studio to Cinespace

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crew on Wednesday, Oct. 18, worked to remove the EUE/Screen Gems Studios logo from the studio in Wilmington which was recently sold to Cinespace Studios.

Screen Gems and Cinespace announced the sale on Sept. 28.

The studio includes 10 sound stages with a total of 152,000 square-feet of shooting space.

The warehouse was converted into a movie studio in the 80s by famed producer Dino De Laurentiis, later sold to Carolco Pictures in 1989 and then sold to EUE/Screen Gems Studios in 1996. It has been home to productions including the series The Summer I Turned Pretty, the film Blue Velvet, and the film Firestarter.

