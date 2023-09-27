Senior Connect
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington

Screen Gems Studios
Screen Gems Studios(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cinespace Studios announced Wednesday that it has purchased the EUE/Screen Gems studios in Wilmington and Atlanta.

Cinespace has 86 active stages across the world, and its studios are home to productions including Hulu/FX’s The Bear, Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and MGM TV/Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

The platform says it’s a strategic move to “provide a diverse portfolio of studios and resources to accommodate productions of all sizes under one global network.”

“We are excited to announce our expansion into Atlanta and Wilmington,” said Cinespace Studios President and Co-Managing Partner Ashley Rice. “Through the strategic acquisition of these well-regarded studio facilities, we’re expanding our footprint in the industry and commitment to supporting every type of creative need.”

The EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington will operate as Cinespace Wilmington. It includes 10 column-free, purpose-built sound stages with 152,000 square feet of shooting space in addition to construction mills and office spaces. It has been home to productions including Iron Man 3, The Summer I Turned Pretty and George & Tammy. The Wilmington studio was purchased by EUE/Screen Gems back in 1996 from the former Carolco Studios.

“Wilmington’s reputation as a sought-after destination for film and television will continue with Cinespace Studios’ new ownership,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo in the press release. “We look forward to collaborating and supporting productions in our coastal community.”

The Atlanta studio is even bigger: 360,000 square feet of production space across 13 sound stages. Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things is filmed in the Atlanta studio.

“We believe that Cinespace Studios will carry forward the legacy we’ve crafted to new heights. Their industry expertise, combined with their outstanding team and commitment to the local communities where they operate sets the stage for a successful future,” said Chris Cooney, CEO, EUE/Screen Gems, Ltd. “We are proud of the many industry professionals we’ve had the pleasure to work with at our Atlanta and Wilmington studios.”

