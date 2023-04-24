Senior Connect
Carousel Center to host gala fundraiser featuring lip sync battle

CFCC's Union Station
CFCC's Union Station
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Center will hold its annual “Making Legends Local Gala & Lip Sync Battle” to raise money for its services on Saturday, April 29.

At Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a red carpet reception with hors d’oeuvres by Angie’s Catering and drinks from Lighthouse Beer and Wine.

Then beginning at 8 p.m., members of the community will compete in a lip sync battle to raise money and get the ‘Golden Microphone Lip Sync Legend of the Year’ and ‘Ka-Ching! Challenge Champion’ trophies. People will be able to vote for their favorite performances by making a donation online.

Tickets are available now until the end of the day on Tuesday, April 25.

  • WECT’s Frances Weller as Beyoncé
  • Margaret Stargell as Diana Ross
  • Wilmington Latin Dance as Santana Truist Team as Adele
  • Tina Evans as Betty Wright
  • Techniques in Motion performing ‘We Found Love’ By Rihanna
  • Suzie Register as Nancy Sinatra
  • Stonewall “You Better Work!”
  • Self-Help Credit Union as Sonny & Cher
  • Novant Health - Mix Tape
  • MegaCorp as Britney Spears
  • Mary Akers as Janis Joplin
  • John Cougar & the Mellencampers
  • DooLocasta Enterprises Too Iconic for Words
  • Bo Dean as Elton John
  • Amie Coffey as Madonna

“The Carousel Center is the region’s only nationally-accredited, nonprofit child advocacy center that provides child forensic medical exams, confidential professional trauma counseling and caregiver support to children and their families who have experienced physical/sexual abuse in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties,” states an announcement from the center.

