Carousel Center to host gala fundraiser featuring lip sync battle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Center will hold its annual “Making Legends Local Gala & Lip Sync Battle” to raise money for its services on Saturday, April 29.
At Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a red carpet reception with hors d’oeuvres by Angie’s Catering and drinks from Lighthouse Beer and Wine.
Then beginning at 8 p.m., members of the community will compete in a lip sync battle to raise money and get the ‘Golden Microphone Lip Sync Legend of the Year’ and ‘Ka-Ching! Challenge Champion’ trophies. People will be able to vote for their favorite performances by making a donation online.
Tickets are available now until the end of the day on Tuesday, April 25.
- WECT’s Frances Weller as Beyoncé
- Margaret Stargell as Diana Ross
- Wilmington Latin Dance as Santana Truist Team as Adele
- Tina Evans as Betty Wright
- Techniques in Motion performing ‘We Found Love’ By Rihanna
- Suzie Register as Nancy Sinatra
- Stonewall “You Better Work!”
- Self-Help Credit Union as Sonny & Cher
- Novant Health - Mix Tape
- MegaCorp as Britney Spears
- Mary Akers as Janis Joplin
- John Cougar & the Mellencampers
- DooLocasta Enterprises Too Iconic for Words
- Bo Dean as Elton John
- Amie Coffey as Madonna
“The Carousel Center is the region’s only nationally-accredited, nonprofit child advocacy center that provides child forensic medical exams, confidential professional trauma counseling and caregiver support to children and their families who have experienced physical/sexual abuse in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties,” states an announcement from the center.
