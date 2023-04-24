Carousel Center to host gala fundraiser featuring lip sync battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Center will hold its annual “Making Legends Local Gala & Lip Sync Battle” to raise money for its services on Saturday, April 29.

At Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a red carpet reception with hors d’oeuvres by Angie’s Catering and drinks from Lighthouse Beer and Wine.

Then beginning at 8 p.m., members of the community will compete in a lip sync battle to raise money and get the ‘Golden Microphone Lip Sync Legend of the Year’ and ‘Ka-Ching! Challenge Champion’ trophies. People will be able to vote for their favorite performances by making a donation online.

Tickets are available now until the end of the day on Tuesday, April 25.

WECT’s Frances Weller as Beyoncé

Margaret Stargell as Diana Ross

Wilmington Latin Dance as Santana Truist Team as Adele

Tina Evans as Betty Wright

Techniques in Motion performing ‘We Found Love’ By Rihanna

Suzie Register as Nancy Sinatra

Stonewall “You Better Work!”

Self-Help Credit Union as Sonny & Cher

Novant Health - Mix Tape

MegaCorp as Britney Spears

Mary Akers as Janis Joplin

John Cougar & the Mellencampers

DooLocasta Enterprises Too Iconic for Words

Bo Dean as Elton John

Amie Coffey as Madonna

“The Carousel Center is the region’s only nationally-accredited, nonprofit child advocacy center that provides child forensic medical exams, confidential professional trauma counseling and caregiver support to children and their families who have experienced physical/sexual abuse in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties,” states an announcement from the center.

