Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff’s office have announced that Aaron Herring has been terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office.
The former chief deputy had been suspended without pay on Nov. 22.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
