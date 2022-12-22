Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Aaron Herring
Aaron Herring(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff’s office have announced that Aaron Herring has been terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office.

The former chief deputy had been suspended without pay on Nov. 22.

See also: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Novant Health issues statement after fatal crash involving EMS vehicle and pedestrian
Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating
Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
Students at a local school had their negative lunch account balances paid back by an anonymous...
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on N.C. 140...
Lanes reopen following traffic incident on N.C. 140
The show will feature comedians Lew Morgante, Cliff Cash, Billy Raim, Ellie Coleman, and Zack...
Dead Crow Comedy to host fundraiser, clothing drive
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach mooring field reopens following maintenance work
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Novant Health issues statement after fatal crash involving EMS vehicle and pedestrian