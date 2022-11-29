Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released documentation stating that Chief Deputy Aaron Herring has been suspended without pay until Dec. 5.
Per the release, the suspension request was filed on Nov. 22 by Sheriff William Rogers.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
