Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay

Aaron Herring
Aaron Herring
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released documentation stating that Chief Deputy Aaron Herring has been suspended without pay until Dec. 5.

Per the release, the suspension request was filed on Nov. 22 by Sheriff William Rogers.

Previously, WECT reported that Herring had been found not guilty following accusations of beating a detainee
Documentation provided by Columbus County in reference to the suspension of Aaron Herring
Documentation provided by Columbus County in reference to the suspension of Aaron Herring

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

