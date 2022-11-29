Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released documentation stating that Chief Deputy Aaron Herring has been suspended without pay until Dec. 5.

Per the release, the suspension request was filed on Nov. 22 by Sheriff William Rogers.

Documentation provided by Columbus County in reference to the suspension of Aaron Herring (Columbus County)

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.