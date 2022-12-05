Senior Connect
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy

Jerome McMillian
Jerome McMillian(Columbus County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jerome McMillian has resigned from his position as a member of the Columbus County Board of Commissioners and taken the place of Aaron Herring as chief deputy for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to personnel action forms, the change was made on Friday, Dec. 2. Herring was demoted to a court deputy position. A representative with the county confirmed that McMillian resigned from the Board of Commissioners on the same day.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information is made available.

