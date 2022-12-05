Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jerome McMillian has resigned from his position as a member of the Columbus County Board of Commissioners and taken the place of Aaron Herring as chief deputy for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to personnel action forms, the change was made on Friday, Dec. 2. Herring was demoted to a court deputy position. A representative with the county confirmed that McMillian resigned from the Board of Commissioners on the same day.

