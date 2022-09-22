Senior Connect
Felon arrested in Roxboro home invasion that killed 80-year-old woman, juvenile suspect wanted, sheriff’s office says

Roger Letroy Wilkerson
Roger Letroy Wilkerson(Person County Sheriff's Office)
By Darran Todd and Kayla Morton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A felon has been arrested in connection with the death of Nancy Horton, the 80-year-old woman, who was found dead in her home after a home invasion on Tuesday.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office said it executed multiple search warrants at the home of Roger Letroy Wilkerson, 39, who was currently out on bond for breaking and entering from an incident last year.

The sheriff’s office said Wilkerson was arrested at his home off of E. Morehead Street and Pulliam Street and brought into custody in addition to the breaking and entering charge for:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Breaking and entering to motor vehicles
  • Carrying concealed pistol/gun
  • Possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Simple Possession of Schedule III and IV and
  • Resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office said while executing the warrants, evidence to the Horton murder case was located. That evidence led to murder charges for Wilkerson.

Horton was found shot dead in her home near Burlington Road and Van Hook Road in Roxboro.

CBS 17 previously reported her family went to check on Horton after she did not return any phone calls and then contacted law enforcement, Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said it is taking a juvenile petition out for a second suspect for murder, as well as breaking and entering of motor vehicles. There is no suspect information on the juvenile at this time.

Wilkerson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

