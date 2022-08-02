Columbus County commissioners terminate contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary as chief is investigated for alleged racist remarks

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary.

Commissioners voted 6-1, with Buddy Byrd opposing the termination.

Shannon Worrell, the chief of the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, was recently accused of making racist and homophobic remarks at a Mexican restaurant in Whiteville. The incident allegedly happened at the San Jose restaurant over a week ago. The county then launched an investigation after some of Worrell’s remarks were heard from surveillance video.

Commissioners did not give a reason for terminating the contract.

County staff will notify Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary of the termination which will become effective 90 days after notification.

Lake Waccamaw EMS is contracted through the county and not part of the Town of Lake Waccamaw.

