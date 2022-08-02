Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus County commissioners terminate contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary as chief is investigated for alleged racist remarks

County staff will notify Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary of the termination which will...
County staff will notify Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary of the termination which will become effective 90 days after notification.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary.

Commissioners voted 6-1, with Buddy Byrd opposing the termination.

Shannon Worrell, the chief of the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, was recently accused of making racist and homophobic remarks at a Mexican restaurant in Whiteville. The incident allegedly happened at the San Jose restaurant over a week ago. The county then launched an investigation after some of Worrell’s remarks were heard from surveillance video.

Commissioners did not give a reason for terminating the contract.

County staff will notify Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary of the termination which will become effective 90 days after notification.

Lake Waccamaw EMS is contracted through the county and not part of the Town of Lake Waccamaw.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
Man recovering in hospital after accidentally firing a gun at himself
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

(Source: WECT)
After contempt ruling, embattled commissioner attends meeting remotely
The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
Pender County Schools
Pender County approves placing $178 million school bond referendum on November ballot
Barricaded man shoots at Columbus County sheriffs
Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper