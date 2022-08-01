Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments

The man in charge of keeping Lake Waccamaw safe is under fire after allegedly making offensive...
The man in charge of keeping Lake Waccamaw safe is under fire after allegedly making offensive comments in public.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident.

Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and a large party had dinner at the San Jose Mexican Restaurant in Whiteville.

The problem started Sunday, July 24, when Worrell and staff members disagreed on gratuity being added to the bill. Worrell felt that he was charged twice since he had already left cash on the table. Restaurant manager Adan Velasquez says that even if he did leave a cash tip, it’s policy to add gratuity for parties of six or more.

As WECT previously reported, Worrell made comments about how a same-sex couple couldn’t both be parents of a child who worked at the restaurant, saying “I guarantee y’all didn’t make no child.” That comment was audible on security camera footage.

“I’ve seen the guy in here before and it shocked me that he had said that,” said restaurant manager Adan Velasquez. “Hurt a little bit.”

The rest of the footage was muffled but staff members claim he also made racist comments toward staff members.

“The first thing I heard was him talking about my manager Adan and about how he was just a sorry [expletive], he was sarcastic and just a piece of [expletive],” said Brianna Smith, an employee at the restaurant.

“After a while, he started saying some racial slurs -- ‘you should’ve died whenever you crossed the river over here,’ ‘we should close the border and send you all back,’” said Velasquez. “After that, it kind of got out of hand, so I had to call the cops to try to get him out of here. His wife had come in here and got him out.”

Velasquez says police arrived after Worrell had already left.

Columbus County administrators are looking into the claims that Worrell made those racist comments. When asked for comment, the county’s attorney said an official statement will come later this week and they have no further comments at this time.

Worrell did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, but he denied making the racist comments when asked about it last week. He told WECT he hopes the incident doesn’t change how people think of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary.

“It does bother me a little bit,” said Velasquez. “What if he wasn’t the only one that’s racist there in that community and he’s the only one that’s come out? It worries me a little bit for other people.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
Man recovering in hospital after accidentally firing a gun at himself
Crews search from a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
Jacob Motsinger, co-owner of Memory Lane Comics, talks about fears with parking rate increases.
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Latest News

The new grant will help expand the department’s capabilities and the town will be better...
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not receive school supply lists,...
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm