New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A judge in Wake County has now issued an arrest order against New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman after ruling she was in contempt of court.

It comes after Olson-Boseman did not appear in court June 29 and did not attend another contempt hearing Monday morning. Earlier this year, a judge issued a preliminary injunction against Olson-Boseman, requiring her to comply with a court order to produce financial information, including bank records for multiple accounts. The North Carolina State Bar says she has not done that. The NCSB says the former attorney mismanaged client funds and lied to the organization about her handling of the money.

Monday’s ruling holds Olson-Boseman in civil contempt, which is a tool used by the courts to enforce compliance with a lawful court order. If Olson-Boseman refuses to comply with the order, she could be forced to serve 90 days in a Wake County jail. Until she comes into compliance, the judge says she would have to serve time on the weekends, going in on Friday’s at 6 p.m. and not being released until Monday at 8 a.m.

WECT has yet to get a response from Olson-Boseman, who has previously said the allegations were a ‘witch hunt’ led by counsel for the NCSB Robert Weston.

WECT’s Michael Praats is in Wake County and will have more details as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.