Man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder turns himself in

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with the New Year’s Eve murder of Ervin Junior Ripley turned himself in at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

William James Purdie, 37, was wanted for allegedly shooting Ripley and for assault with a deadly weapon of 53-year-old Debra Purdie.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton on New Year’s Eve and found 51-year-old Ripley dead from a gunshot wound. Debra Purdie was at the residence with a gunshot wound in her hand and was taken to the hospital.

William Purdie appeared before magistrates and is now being detained in the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond.

Purdie was wanted in connection with a murder on New Year's Eve. (Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

