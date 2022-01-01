Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Authorities search for suspect after deadly New Years Eve shooting

William James Purdie, 37, allegedly shot and killed a man and injured a woman Friday night.
William James Purdie, 37, allegedly shot and killed a man and injured a woman Friday night.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday night, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and another injured.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton. Deputies found Ervin Junior Ripley, 51, dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Debra Purdie, 53, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Cape Fear Valley for treatment.

A witness told the sheriff’s office that William James Purdie, 37, was responsible for the incident. Warrants are out for his arrest for murder, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He’s believed to be driving an older model Honda.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and another injured.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information or knows where Purdie may be, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
This new guidance from the state also aligns with updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for...
New state guidance says students who are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to quarantine
What masks work best to slow the spread of Omicron?
Carbon monoxide call
‘Fatal in hours:’ Initial reading at Leland apartment complex showed significant level of carbon monoxide
Residents were evacuated from an apartment building due to high carbon monoxide levels
Leland residents return to apartment after carbon monoxide scare

Latest News

Burgaw's annual New Year's Eve Blueberry Drop.
Burgaw celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual Blueberry Drop
The end of 2021 marks a record-breaking year for the film industry in Wilmington.
Wilmington’s film industry enjoys record-breaking year
Carbon monoxide call
‘Fatal in hours:’ Initial reading at Leland apartment complex showed significant level of carbon monoxide
One family visiting Wilmington is wearing masks inside and out to be safe amid rising COVID...
Rising COVID cases aren’t ruining some peoples plans for New Year’s Eve, others are staying home