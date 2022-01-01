Authorities search for suspect after deadly New Years Eve shooting

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday night, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that resulted in one person dead and another injured.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton. Deputies found Ervin Junior Ripley, 51, dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Debra Purdie, 53, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Cape Fear Valley for treatment.

A witness told the sheriff’s office that William James Purdie, 37, was responsible for the incident. Warrants are out for his arrest for murder, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He’s believed to be driving an older model Honda.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information or knows where Purdie may be, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or call 911.

