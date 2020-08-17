“Nice Mask, Baby”: Pender County teachers produce fun video with serious message

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of Pender County teachers got together and produced a remake of the song Ice, Ice, Baby by singer Vanilla Ice. The video shows teachers in masks singing about the importance of wearing masks.
The parody by Pender County elementary school teachers was shared Monday as the new school year begins at different stages for different schools.
Click below to watch the video in its entirety.
On Friday, 60 Pender County teachers sent a letter to the Board of Education saying they cannot report to the classroom in order to protect themselves as well as their students.
Pender County School officials held an emergency meeting to postpone the Plan B reopening.
However the start of the school year evolves, the Pender County school teachers wanted to show the importance of wearing masks while having fun in the video.
Here are the lyrics for the parody:
Yo Teachers- let’s wear it!
Nice mask, baby
Nice mask, baby
(Verse 1) Keep calm, collaborate and listen
Teachers are back with a brand new invention
Masks grab ahold of me tightly
Sanitize and disinfect daily and nightly
Will it ever stop yo I don't know
Turn off the lights and I might glow
To the extreme, i rock it just like a champion
Hold up a minute, my ears are crampin'
No, this is not a disguise
I light up the room with the smile in my eyes
Deadly, Corona virus is said to be
When it goes away you can finally see me
Love it or leave it, we’ve gotta stay safe
In this environment, Corona don’t play
When there is a problem, teachers solve it
Check out these masks while the teachers rock it (Nice Mask, Baby chorus)
(Verse 2) Now that the school year is jumpin
With the buses kicked in and the sanitizer pumpin
Quick to the point to the point no fakin
Wearing my mask even when I eat bacon
Maskin up, all quick and nimble
I own 30 just to keep it simple
Social- distance signs on the floor
I’m in the line, step back from the door
Rollin’ on my way to school
Gonna wear my mask cause that’s the rule
My friends are on standby wavin just to say hi
Did you stop? Yes, and I waved hi
Kept on pursuing to the next line
I took a mask break …. now I’m feelin really fine
*pause
The break was done, yo
So i continued to put it back on Let’s Go Pender!
Kids looking great wearing them, it’s not easy
Making germs disappear like Houdini
Clean hands ‘cause I wash all the way
SInging Happy Birthday twice to stay safe
Ready for the kids in the hall
Teachers are happy ‘cause we get to see y’all
COVID came out in the Spring
Now we all know and masks we will bring
Fall now - school is starting back fast
...We can’t wait til COVID is past
Spaced out in classrooms so nobody’s packed
But we’re so glad that we are coming back More hand washing is seen,
you know what I mean
The germs are gone and now we’re all learnin
When there is a problem, teachers solve it
Check out these masks while the teachers rock it
Nice mask, baby
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.