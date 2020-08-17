“Nice Mask, Baby”: Pender County teachers produce fun video with serious message

A group of Pender County teachers got together and produced a remake of the song Ice, Ice, Baby by singer Vanilla Ice. (Source: Bethany Borden)
By Frances Weller | August 17, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 11:47 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of Pender County teachers got together and produced a remake of the song Ice, Ice, Baby by singer Vanilla Ice. The video shows teachers in masks singing about the importance of wearing masks.

The parody by Pender County elementary school teachers was shared Monday as the new school year begins at different stages for different schools.

Click below to watch the video in its entirety.

On Friday, 60 Pender County teachers sent a letter to the Board of Education saying they cannot report to the classroom in order to protect themselves as well as their students.

Pender County School officials held an emergency meeting to postpone the Plan B reopening.

However the start of the school year evolves, the Pender County school teachers wanted to show the importance of wearing masks while having fun in the video.

Here are the lyrics for the parody:

Yo Teachers- let’s wear it!    

(Verse 1) Keep calm, collaborate and listen

Teachers are back with a brand new invention

Masks grab ahold of me tightly

Sanitize and disinfect daily and nightly

Will it ever stop yo I don't know

Turn off the lights and I might glow

To the extreme, i rock it just like a champion

Hold up a minute, my ears are crampin'

No, this is not a disguise

I light up the room with the smile in my eyes

Deadly, Corona virus is said to be

When it goes away you can finally see me

Love it or leave it, we’ve gotta stay safe

In this environment, Corona don’t play

When there is a problem, teachers solve it

Check out these masks while the teachers rock it  (Nice Mask, Baby chorus)

(Verse 2) Now that the school year is jumpin

With the buses kicked in and the sanitizer pumpin

Quick to the point to the point no fakin

Wearing my mask even when I eat bacon

Maskin up, all quick and nimble

I own 30 just to keep it simple

Social-  distance signs on the floor

I’m in the line, step back from the door

Rollin’ on my way to school

Gonna wear my mask cause that’s the rule

My friends are on standby wavin just to say hi

Did you stop?  Yes, and I waved hi

Kept on pursuing to the next line

I took a mask break …. now I’m feelin really fine

*pause

The break was done, yo

So i continued to put it back on   Let’s Go Pender!

Kids looking great wearing them, it’s not easy

Making germs disappear like Houdini

Clean hands ‘cause I wash all the way

SInging Happy Birthday twice to stay safe

Ready for the kids in the hall

Teachers are happy ‘cause we get to see y’all

COVID came out in the Spring

Now we all know and masks we will bring

Fall now - school is starting back fast

...We can’t wait til COVID is past

Spaced out in classrooms so nobody’s packed

But we’re so glad that we are coming back More hand washing is seen, 

you know what I mean

The germs are gone and now we’re all learnin

When there is a problem, teachers solve it

Check out these masks while the teachers rock it

Nice mask, baby     

