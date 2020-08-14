Pender County Schools hold emergency meeting and postpone Plan B opening

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At an emergency meeting held at 8 p.m. Friday August 14, Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill recommended schools have a soft opening under Plan C for one day to transition into normal schooling.
This will apply to all Pender County Schools except Pender Early College High School and Heide Trask High School.
Schools will continue under Plan C August 18 when they will revert to Plan B. Students in Cohort A who were supposed to begin Monday August 17 will start school online on Monday and will switch to in-person on Tuesday.
Heide Trask High School will operate under Plan C until it opens under Plan B August 28 because it has 24 vacancies to fill and is unable to operate safely, according to the Health Department, with that staff ratio.
Some of those staff from Heide Trask may have been in contact with people with the coronavirus and been told to self-quarantine for 14 days as an extra precaution.
