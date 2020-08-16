60 Pender teachers say they cannot “fulfill their duties,” after more than a dozen quarantine at Heide Trask

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, 60 Pender County teachers sent a letter to the Board of Education saying they cannot report to the classroom, with the start of the school year being only three days away, in order to protect themselves as well as their students.
After an emergency board meeting Friday night, Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill proposed a delayed plan B reopening. Heide Trask would open under Plan C after the board said 24 teachers would be unable to report to the classroom, but did not specify reasons why.
Heide Trask will instead open under plan B on August 28.
In the Letter, the coalition of teachers said they made the decision after the August 11th board meeting.
The group cited the Code of Ethics for North Carolina Educators as well as a Pender County Board of Education Policy to why they do not feel a return is yet a viable option to start school.
The teachers cited Standard 1A of the Code of Ethics for North Carolina Educators states, “‘Commitment to the Student,’ asserts that a teacher ‘[p]rotects students from conditions within the educator’s control that circumvent learning or are detrimental to the health and safety of students.‘”
In the Pender County Board of Education Policy they cited (1510-4200-7270), “It is the basic safety policy of Pender County Schools that no task is so important that an employee or student must violate a safety rule or risk injury or illness in order to get the job done.”
The coalition of teachers also asked the Board of Education for a meeting so they could come up with a solution together.
The board has not responded.
The teachers also left a list of concerns and unanswered questions in their letter.
Some concerns are as follows:
- “There is no built-in time to the daily schedule to sanitize desks between classes.”
- “According to the guidelines by the CDC, windows and doors should be open to provide adequate ventilation. However, this is in conflict with our ALICE training for active shooters, as well as in conflict with our natural disaster safety guidelines. These safety protocols are obviously contrary.”
- “Schools should have periodic Covid testing enforced for staff and students to control asymptomatic outbreaks.”
- “There is no plan for socially distanced tornado drills, fire drills, and active shooter lockdowns. While these situations may seem extreme, there are many students in the building with handicaps or limited mobility that make movement through the building difficult, regardless of social distancing requirements.”
A copy of the letter as well as the full list of concerns can be found below.
