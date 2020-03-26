Ret. Wilmington police chief Ralph Evangelous named interim police chief in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Retired Wilmington police chief Ralph Evangelous has been named the interim chief of police in Wrightsville Beach, town officials announced on Thursday.
The move is effective immediately.
Evangelous served as Wilmington’s top cop for nearly 16 years and retired on Jan. 31.
Town officials say they’re still working to find a permanent replacement.
Evangelous replaces outgoing police chief Dan House who left to take over chief of police at North Carolina State University.
