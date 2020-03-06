Wrightsville Beach police chief accepts top cop job at N.C. State

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach announced Friday that police chief Dan House will be leaving at the end of the month.
According to a Facebook post, House accepted the chief of police position at North Carolina State University and his last day with the town will be March 27.
“Chief House has done tremendous things for our agency as well as for the citizens of Wrightsville Beach and his leadership will be missed. We all wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” the post stated.
Town officials say they are working on a succession plan but no further details were released.
House has served as chief of police in Wrightsville Beach since 2011.
