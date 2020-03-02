A look at the $132K contract for New Hanover County Schools’ new interim superintendent

“Dr. Burns expressly agrees to refrain from advertising himself as an employee of the New Hanover County Board of Education when providing consulting services; however, Dr. Burns is not prevented from disclosing the fact of his employment with the New Hanover County Board of Education or other information classified by law as public record, or from including his employment with the New Hanover County Board of Education on a resume, curriculum vitae, or similar document describing his professional background,” the contract reads.