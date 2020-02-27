New Hanover County Schools names interim superintendent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board named an interim superintendent after meeting in closed session Thursday.
Dr. Del Burns will be the new interim superintendent and will take the position Monday.
Dr. Burns was the superintendent for Wake County schools for four years before he retired in 2010, according to WNCN. Since his retirement, he has served in multiple interim superintendent roles including Alamance-Burlington, Edgecombe County, Orange County, Bertie County, Nash-Rocky Mount and Wake County schools.
WRAL reports Burns began his career in 1976 as a special education teacher at a Wake County elementary school before he made the leap to administration, working as principal, associate superintendent and deputy superintendent over the course of his career.
“I look forward to working closely with Mr. Burns over the coming months,” said Deputy Superintendent LaChawn Smith in a press release. “His depth of experience and success across North Carolina will help us as we evaluate our current policies, implement new procedures and initiatives, and work to ensure our students have a safe learning environment and our community is informed of our progress.”
“This is the next necessary step to help provide stability to the district, and our Board appreciates the North Carolina School Boards Association for assisting with this process,” said Lisa Estep, Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education. “With his vast experience, we are confident that Dr. Burns is the right choice to lead our district while the search continues for a permanent superintendent. Our goal remains making our schools safe for students, families, and staff.”
The superintendent position was left vacant after Dr. Tim Markley resigned February 7. Markley resigned without directly addressing the sex abuse scandal, throughout which many people have called for his removal.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.