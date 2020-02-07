NHCS board accepts Superintendent Tim Markley’s resignation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education announced Friday that it has unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley. His resignation is effective immediately.
The announcement comes after the board met in closed session for over five hours.
The board will pay Markley $195,000 in severance and $31,000 in benefits.
Dr. LaChawn Smith, the deputy superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, has been named interim superintendent.
Following the announcement, the board released the following statement: “We are sorry to our students, families, and community.”
Calls for Markley’s resignation or firing have been constant in community events, public board meetings and social media posts following the arrest of Roland-Grise Middle School band teacher Peter Frank last week.
Frank is the third district employee to be charged with sex crimes involving a student in the past two years.
“It has been my privilege to serve New Hanover County Schools for the last decade,” Markley stated in a news release that was issued following the board’s meeting. “During this time, the district’s graduation rate has increased to the highest level ever. Our schools are among the best in the state, and our students continue to thrive academically, leading the region and strongly competitive throughout the state.
“I have been most fortunate to work with some of the finest educators in the state. I wish the board and everyone the very best.”
In 2019, Markley was named the Regional Superintendent of the Year — an honor he won in 2015, as well.
