NHCS responds to request to remove Holliday’s name from Laney stadium

Board chair Lisa Estep emailed the organizer of the petition Wednesday, citing a school policy that governs how facilities are named. Under policy 5400, New Hanover County Schools would have to wait a year after Holliday’s separation with the district before the motion to change the name could be considered, Estep wrote in the email. Once that one year waiting period is over, a six month public notice period would begin before officials could change the stadium’s name.