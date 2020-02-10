Thousands sign petition to remove Holliday’s name from Laney Stadium

“This petition here, it is about the Laney Stadium, changing the name. However, I hope this is a catalyst for something bigger. Because I feel at this point Dr. Holliday is being able to sort of go off into the sunset, he got his nice little retirement, and he’s sort of rolling. Unfortunately it shouldn’t be that way, so at this point I’m hoping this sort of drums up that investigation again and I truly hope he gets charged by the SBI,” Sutton said.