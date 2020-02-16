NHCS Board of Education to interview superintendent candidates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the firing of Peter Frank Saturday morning, the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education announced it will host candidate interviews for the Interim Superintendent position on Tuesday, February 14.
Markley resigned without directly addressing the sex abuse scandal, throughout which many people have called for his removal.
Dr. LaChawn Smith is Deputy Superintendent.
Candidates vetted by North Carolina School Boards Association will interview at the Embassy Suits by Hilton Wilmington Riverfront during a closed session meeting of the Board of Education.
In a statement, the board says interviews are typically held “off site” to protect the privacy of candidates.
