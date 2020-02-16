NHCS Board of Education to interview superintendent candidates

By Anna Phillips | February 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 10:31 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the firing of Peter Frank Saturday morning, the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education announced it will host candidate interviews for the Interim Superintendent position on Tuesday, February 14.

The Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Tim Markley on Friday, February 7.

Markley resigned without directly addressing the sex abuse scandal, throughout which many people have called for his removal.

Dr. LaChawn Smith is Deputy Superintendent.

Board members have said they hope to find a superintendent with experience.

Candidates vetted by North Carolina School Boards Association will interview at the Embassy Suits by Hilton Wilmington Riverfront during a closed session meeting of the Board of Education.

In a statement, the board says interviews are typically held “off site” to protect the privacy of candidates.

