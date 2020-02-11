Pender County ABC pulls profits from 6 local municipalities to build new store

The decision was made at the board meeting in November 2019. According to a letter from the ABC Board to Pender County, Atkinson, Burgaw, St. Helena, Surf City, Topsail Beach, and Watha, the purpose of the decision is to “reallocate the net profits and commit them towards the ABC Board’s plan to purchase property to construct a new combine retail store, warehouse, and administration office facility to replace the current combined facility located at 207 U.S. Highway No. 117 Bypass, Burgaw, North Carolina.”