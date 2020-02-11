Pender County ABC pulls profits from 6 local municipalities to build new store

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County ABC Board decided to withhold net profits earned by the ABC Board that are usually distributed between the County and its six municipalities.
The decision was made at the board meeting in November 2019. According to a letter from the ABC Board to Pender County, Atkinson, Burgaw, St. Helena, Surf City, Topsail Beach, and Watha, the purpose of the decision is to “reallocate the net profits and commit them towards the ABC Board’s plan to purchase property to construct a new combine retail store, warehouse, and administration office facility to replace the current combined facility located at 207 U.S. Highway No. 117 Bypass, Burgaw, North Carolina.”
According to Pender County Manager Chad McEwen, the county and all six municipalities are opposed to this decision.
The ABC Board’s next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
