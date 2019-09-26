Operation Carnivore leads to 17 arrests in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A multi-agency operation led by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service resulted in the arrest of 17 individuals on Tuesday.
Operation Carnivore focused on the the Green Acres, Dessie Road, and Ten Mile Road communities.
While executing three search warrants, law enforcement seized four firearms, three of which were stolen. One of the guns was reported stolen from Country Boy Outfitters in Whiteville.
Officials also seized U.S. currency, ammunition, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, and additional prescription pills.
A total of 17 animals were seized during the operation.
This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.
The following agencies assisted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation: U.S. Marshals Service, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Columbus County Animal Control, Fayetteville Police Department, NC Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau, NC State Bureau of Investigation, NC State Highway Patrol, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
The following individuals were arrested during the operation:
Anthony Brown Jr., 42, of 3030 Mt Olive Road in Loris, SC
- DWI
- Probation Violation x 3
- PWISD Heroin
- Trafficking in Amphetamine
- Secured Bond $150,000
Patrick Wesley Brown Jr., 28, of 5833 Ten Mile Road in Tabor City
- PWIMSD Heroin x 4
- PWIMSD Cocaine
- Sell/Deliver Heroin x 4
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 4
- Secured Bond $2,025,000
Marquez Cherry, 23, of 704 Nolan Ave in Whiteville is already in custody being held in another facility for CCSO
- PWISD Cocaine
- Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Bond on these additional charges have not been set as of now
Lafayette Treshaun Davis, 21, of 1855 Mill Pond Road in Brunswick
- Trafficking in Cocaine x 6
- Secured Bond $500,000
Pamela Michelle Freeman, 46, of 450 Twin Pines Road in Whiteville
- Sell/Deliver SCH II CS x 2
- Sell/Deliver SCH I CS x 2
- PWIMSD SCH III CS x 2
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 2
- Secured Bond $40,000
Wendella Ilean Freeman, 31, of 249 Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City
- FTA on M – Simple Assault from Durham County
- Unsecured Bond $50,000
Antonio Dewayne Goodman Jr., 27, of 254 Hilburn Road in Whiteville
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3
- Secured Bond $1,002,500
Michael Terrill Hemingway, 22, of 97 McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS
- Consp Sell/Deliver SCH III CS
- Sell/Deliver SCH III CS
- PWIMSD SCH III CS
- Secured Bond $28,000
Travis Donnell Jackson, 25, of 261 Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City was already in custody at CCSO for FTAs. He was served on 09-24-19 in relation to this operation.
- Sell/Deliver SCH I CS x 2
- PWIMSD SCH I CS
- Consp Sell/Deliver Sch I CS
- Non-support of Child
- Secured Bond $52,370
Christopher Leveren Lewis, 25, of 306 Orange Street in Tabor City
- PWIMSD SCH III CS x 2
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Carrying Concealed Gun
- PWIMSD SCH II CS x 3
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 2
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Secured Bond $1,022,500
Kelly Jamar McClure, 36, of 97 McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn
- PWIMSD SCH II CS
- Sell/Deliver SCH II CS
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 3
- PWIMSD SCH III CS x 2
- Sell/Deliver SCH III CS
- Consp Sell/Deliver SCH III CS
- Secured Bond $50,000
Nicki Prince, 58, of 129 Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- PWISD Cocaine
- Secured Bond $10,000
Khalil Rashawn Soles, 24, of 1967 Mill Pond Road in Brunswick
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine x 2
- PWISD Cocaine x 2
- Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Secured Bond $1,030,000
Jeremy Dewayne Stephens, 30, of 1151 Dessie Road in Chadbourn
- PWISD Cocaine
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 2
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3
- Secured Bond $1,012,500
Joshua Vereen, 27, of 224 Ridgeland Acres in Tabor City
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine x 2
- PWISD Cocaine x 2
- Sell/Deliver Heroin
- PWIMSD Heroin
- Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- PWISD Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Secured Bond – $1,060,000
Quentin Montray Vereen, 21, of 6151 Ten Mile Road in Tabor City
- Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 2
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 4
- Sell/Deliver SCH I CS x 2
- PWIMSD Heroin x 2
- Secured Bond $3,000,000
Deron White, 39, of 1593 Barts Road in Loris, SC
- Fugitive Warrant from Horry County, SC for Resisting Arrest FTA on DWLR not impaired Rev
- Secured Bond $76,000
