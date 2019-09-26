Operation Carnivore leads to 17 arrests in Columbus Co.

The following agencies assisted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation: U.S. Marshals Service, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Columbus County Animal Control, Fayetteville Police Department, NC Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau, NC State Bureau of Investigation, NC State Highway Patrol, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.