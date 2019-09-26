The Unforgotten Souls: volunteers work to make room in Columbus County Animal Shelter after dogs seized during drug bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office brought 17 dogs to the animal shelter a group of volunteers scrambled to make room.
The Unforgotten Souls is a non-profit established because of the need to reduce the large number of animals being euthanized in rural shelters. This is a non-profit group run by volunteers who also have full-time jobs. The group works within the Columbus County Animal Shelter caring for the animals.
“We raise funds to spay/neuter all the dogs, vaccinate them all fully (shelter only has to provide rabies by law), de-worm them, heart worm test them, and send them to the vet in the event they need it. We couldn’t do any of this without supporters out there donating to us either we spend like $800 a month on vaccines/flea & heart worm preventatives, & toys. And like $700 a week of spay/neuter to try and cut down on the over population,” said Candice Gary, Director The Unforgotten Souls.
One of their main jobs is to find rescues and fosters for animals in the shelter. “We like to call ourselves the “liaison” to the rescues for the shelter. We get with the rescues and secure the dogs’ way out, so the shelter staff can take care of the animals better rather than constantly answering phones/emails/messages all day,”
They were able to remove enough dogs from the shelter to make room for the dogs being brought in as part of a major drug bust. Many are now in foster homes or with a rescue group.
This isn’t a problem that’s going away any time soon. The Columbus County Animal Shelter has been at capacity several times this year and have reached out to the public to save as many animals as possible.
There are other dogs at the shelter that are in urgent need of a home. Click here to see them.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.