WANTED: Police search for suspected firearm thief

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Whiteville are looking for a man who reportedly stole several firearms from a hunting and fishing store last week.
According to the Whiteville Police Department, a man broke into Country Boy Outfitters on South Madison Street around 1:26 a.m. on Sept. 18.
The suspect, whose face was covered while in the business, took an undisclosed number of firearms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. S. Moody with the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.
