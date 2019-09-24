WANTED: Police search for suspected firearm thief

WANTED: Police search for suspected firearm thief
By WECT Staff | September 24, 2019 at 11:58 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 11:58 AM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Whiteville are looking for a man who reportedly stole several firearms from a hunting and fishing store last week.

The suspect, whose face was covered while in the business, took an undisclosed number of firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. S. Moody with the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.

