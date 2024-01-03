Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners approves survelliance camera system at dam site

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Commissioners approved a surveillance camera system for the city’s dam project site at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Town commissioners unanimously approved $11,00 over the next two years to install security cameras at the construction site.

Police Chief Kevin Smith recommended entering into a contract with Focus Broadband, which will install three cameras and provide software.

The system will address safety concerns of people trespassing at the work site.. as crews repair the dam destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

“The whole thing was, we wanted to get started. After Florence, it’s four years. And we really had $14 million that the state gave us, but that wasn’t enough money. It was going to be on the backs of the taxpayers, which when we came into office, that was one thing we decided we didn’t want,” Mayor Jeff Winecoff said.

