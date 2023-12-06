Boiling Spring Lakes dam project continues on schedule despite trespassers

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Williams lives on a lakefront property in Boiling Spring Lakes, but for the past five years, there’s been no lake.

“We call it the meadow…the desert,” Williams said.

Many of the town’s lakes were destroyed in Hurricane Florence. Now, the place where Williams made countless memories on the water sits empty.

“Our family has been here for 40 years. We’ve always enjoyed the lake,” Williams said. “We miss it, quite a bit.”

It’s why he and many others in the town cannot wait for the completion of the city’s dam restoration project, which will bring the water back to the lake.

Now in its sixth month, Mayor Jeff Winecoff says it’s on track to be completed in its projected 30-month timeline. But there have been some unwanted visitors: trespassers.

“Ever since we started, we’ve been having people constantly come through here. And now the stage we’re in right now, you can see it’s very dangerous,” Winecoff said.

Winecoff says there’s military-grade equipment on site, and signs to keep people out are there to ensure safety. Now, the city is working to add more security, hoping cameras will keep better track of those sneaking in, who Winecoff believes are mostly teenagers, or people who are curious about the project’s progress.

The hope is people will simply follow the rules and stay out.

“You wouldn’t want anyone trespassing on your property, so it should be the same here too,” Winecoff said.

Williams lives near the construction site and says he hasn’t seen any trespassers, but says he understands why people would be curious.

He’s one of many who is counting down the days until the lakes will be brought back to Boiling Spring Lakes.

“The completion is definitely what we’re looking forward to,” Williams said.

The project is expected to be completed in two years.

The Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners met Tuesday to talk about adding the security measures. They also approved a resolution to buy four lots of land on West Boiling Spring Road, directly behind the Public Works Building.

Commissioners stated the reasoning was safety issues for public works vehicles getting in and out with other traffic in the mix.

