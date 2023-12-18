Several hundred tires wash ashore at Holden Beach after storm

Tires washed ashore on Holden Beach after the storm that took place on Dec. 17, 2023. (Submitted to WECT by Diana Coca)

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the community noticed tires while she was walking along Holden Beach after Sunday’s storm.

The Town of Holden Beach said Monday that the storm washed ashore hundreds of tires from a decades old artificial reef experiment.

“From time to time during storm events the reef breaks up further and old tires make their way on to the strand. We are working to get these hazards off the strand; however, it may take a week or more to remove what’s there already with more possibly showing up over the course of the next several days. Please remain vigilant as there will be extra equipment on the strand as the tires are collected and removed,” a town Facebook post states.

The photo obtained by WECT was submitted by Diana Coca.

