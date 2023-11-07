Discussion continues on controversial development proposal for southern end of Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Topsail Beach Board of Commissioners at a workshop on Tuesday continued its discussion of a proposed housing development on the southern end of the island that is currently zoned for conservation.

Todd Olson and his family are hoping to use about 24 acres of a 150-acre area for a development including single-family homes, but some of the more exact details haven’t been nailed down. The Olson family gave a presentation to the board during the workshop, repeating their aim to foster environmental stewardship in the area and showing their efforts to address concerns brought up by the town.

Mayor Steven George Smith urged them to continue discussions of a more definitive plan with town staff due to the number of changes the proposal has undergone.

“We asked very early on that this group sit down with the staff to get clarity and understand some of the rules. It’s only been in the last month that that’s happened...I encourage it to continue so that you get the clarity you need. You get the answers so we can move this thing forward,” Smith said.

Smith asked for them to have a date for when they’ll have the final master development plan ready by noon on Nov. 17.

“We want the facts, so when they have to make the decision, they’re basing it off of facts, not the emotions. They are looking at the benefit or the way it’s gonna harm this town and they’re making those decisions appropriately for this town,” Smith said.

Back in May, the planning board voted unanimously to recommend rejecting the rezoning, and it has been controversial among residents throughout public meetings.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.