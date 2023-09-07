Topsail Beach commissioners hear update on controversial southern point rezoning request

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Todd and Laura Olson continue their push to convince commissioners in Topsail Beach to rezone nearly 25 acres on the southern end of the island from conservation land to a conditional zoning district. The rezoning would make way for the family’s plans to build a neighborhood with seven homes, a maintenance building, pool, and pool house.

Commissioners held a workshop Wednesday to hear an update from the Olson’s and review the list of conditions the town had set forward for the rezoning application.

The rezoning request has been the source of controversy for nearly a year and spawned the creation of a nonprofit organization called “Conserve the Point,” which includes residents opposed to development on the southern end of the island, behind the Serenity Point neighborhood.

While the Topsail Beach Planning Board recommended that commissioners deny the rezoning request earlier this year, commissioners have met with the Olson’s to discuss additional details.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Olson’s stressed to the board and the crowd of concerned neighbors that while the family is contracted to purchase all 150 acres of the current-conservation land, they only plan to develop 24.37 acres.

Resident Michele Rivest says the project should not move forward.

“We are completely against this application,” Rivest said. “We would like to see the entire site, the entire 150 acres, put into a permanent conservation trust.”

Todd Olson says if the rezoning request is approved, his family will be mindful of the local environment.

“I think we, like many of the residents here, have fallen in love with this area of the coast,” Olson said. “And we and our families have walked the point just like many others have, and as long as there’s an opportunity to develop it, there’s an opportunity to potentially disrupt some of the beauty and serenity that exists down there. So, our vision is to conserve it. It has been since day one.”

Rivest and her group, however, say all 150 acres should remain conservation land.

“It’s a property filled with endangered species in need of conservation, primary dunes, wetlands. There’s no way you could build a development of this scale and not damage the environment,” said Rivest. “So, we don’t want to take that wait-and-see approach, which is what this would be.”

Olson hopes to find a middle ground to satisfy the concerns of neighbors and town commissioners, but says there should be a compromise of some kind.

“I think we probably have more similar views than disparate views, and it would be better if we find a way to work together than work opposing,” Olson said. “I think this whole ‘all or nothing’ proposition isn’t constructive.”

Commissioners did not make any decision to approve or deny the rezoning application Wednesday, instead asking the Olson’s and their representatives about the project and if they would be willing to accept certain conditions.

The board decided to hold another workshop in about two months, but did not set a specific date.

“We think the commissioners, like the planning board, have all the evidence they need to vote ‘no’ on this rezoning,” said Rivest.

Olson says he hopes to complete an environmental impact study and update the site plan before that next meeting.

“We’re going to be completing a lot of the updates to the environmental impact study,” said Olson. “So, getting a fresh look on what’s happening in The Point in the past, roughly 10 years, and we don’t foresee any major changes. But, we will provide that update as well as updating our master site plan to accommodate some of the questions and conditions asked for by the commissioners.”

While some Topsail Beach residents are in-favor of the plan, Mayor Steve Smith says most of the comments the board received have come from those opposed to the project.

