Fayetteville teacher charged with sex offense with a former student

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cape Fear High School teacher was arrested Monday for sex crimes with an underage student that occurred more than 13 years earlier at a different school.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on July 31 arrested Brittan Phillips, 49, of Fayetteville, for felony sex offense with a former student and felony crimes against nature.

According to the arrest warrant, Phillips was teaching at Douglas Byrd Middle School in 2007 when the alleged assault occurred with one of her female students, who will not be named.

The student, who is now 32, testified in a January 2023 custody battle that Phillips is her former middle school teacher. The student said her sexual relationship with Phillips began in 10th grade, when she was 16, and continued until after graduation, when she was 23.

