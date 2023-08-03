Senior Connect
NCWorks to host workshops, hiring events in August

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board and NCWorks are partnering to hold multiple workshops and hiring events throughout the month of August.

“To begin, multiple workshops will be held throughout the month in all 4 counties these workshops will primarily focus on creating professional, polished resumes and interview skills. Opportunities to practice interviewing and answering difficult interview questions will be part of the process,” a Cape Fear WDB announcement states.

You can see workshop details in the image below:

NCWorks workshops
NCWorks workshops(NCWorks)

There will also be several Novant Health hiring events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday, August 8 - NCWorks Shallotte.
  • Wednesday, August 9 - Novant Health Pender Medical Center Burgaw.
  • Thursday, August 10 - NCWorks Wilmington.

Then on Aug. 8 at NCWorks in Wilmington, there will be a multi-employer career expo with employers from several industries.

NCWorks Career Expo to feature several employers, offer resume assistance and interview practice

On Aug. 15, there is set to be a senior hiring event at NCWorks in Brunswick County, with career advisors on hand to help with the application process and discuss opportunities.

A special veteran’s hiring event is set for Aug. 22 at NCWorks in Wilmington. While it is open to the public, the employers in the event were selected because they aim to hire veterans when possible. Career advisors will also be on hand to offer guidance who have knowledge of Veteran’s Services.

You can find openings on the NCWorks website.

