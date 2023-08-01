Senior Connect
NCWorks Career Expo to feature several employers, offer resume assistance and interview practice

NCWorks Career Center sign
NCWorks Career Center sign
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it, along with several other employers, will participate in the NCWorks Career Expo on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in New Hanover County, located at 1994 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

“Join us at our highly anticipated Career Expo!” the announcement shared by the NHCSO states. “This event presents an incredible opportunity for job seekers to connect with leading companies, organizations and not-for-profits to explore a wide range of career options. Don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to kick-start your professional journey!”

The following employers are scheduled to participate at the event:

  • United Way
  • The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
  • Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health
  • American Skin
  • The Charles Lea Center
  • SAS Retail Services

Additionally, resume assistance and interview practice will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration for the event is not required, but organizers encourage those planning to attend to arrive early.

“It’s best if you prepare your resume ahead of time, dress professionally, and bring your true self to impress potential employers,” the announcement adds.

For more information, please visit the NCWorks website or contact NCWorks at (910) 251-5777 or NCWorks.9500@nccommerce.com.

