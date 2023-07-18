Senior Connect
Evan Roush chosen to be principal of Lincoln Elementary School

Evan Roush was approved as principal of Lincoln Elementary School on July 18, 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education on Tuesday approved Evan Roush to be the next principal of Lincoln Elementary School.

“Mr. Roush comes from the Lee County School System (NC), where he most recently served as the District Director of Safety. In Lee County Schools, he also served as principal and assistant principal of SanLee Middle School. Mr. Roush also worked in Cumberland County Schools, serving as assistant principal of Gallberry Farm Elementary School and Cumberland Mills Elementary School,” a Brunswick County Schools announcement states.

Per officials, he was a teacher for six years between his time at Baldwin Elementary School in Hope Mills, N.C. and at Andrew J. Brown Academy in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Mr. Roush has an impressive academic background that includes a Certificate in Administration through the Sandhills Leadership Academy and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Indiana State University. Mr. Roush holds North Carolina State License in Administration (K-12) and Teaching (K-6),” the announcement continues.

BCS says he was also a high school baseball coach and football coach at South View High School in Hope Mills.

