Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, May 22 that no foul play is suspected following an investigation into the body that was found inside a storage unit on Thursday, May 18.

Police also identified the victim as 31-year-old Andrea Webb, a Wilmington resident.

“[On] Thursday, May 18th, 2023 just before 4 p.m. WPD units responded to the 400 block of S. College Rd. in reference to a reported death,” the WPD states in its release. “Officers located the 31-year-old female victim inside a storage unit. She has been identified as Andrea Webb of Wilmington. The investigation will continue with an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. At this time, no foul play is suspected.”

