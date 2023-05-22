Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, May 22 that no foul play is suspected following an investigation into the body that was found inside a storage unit on Thursday, May 18.

Police also identified the victim as 31-year-old Andrea Webb, a Wilmington resident.

“[On] Thursday, May 18th, 2023 just before 4 p.m. WPD units responded to the 400 block of S. College Rd. in reference to a reported death,” the WPD states in its release. “Officers located the 31-year-old female victim inside a storage unit. She has been identified as Andrea Webb of Wilmington. The investigation will continue with an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. At this time, no foul play is suspected.”

Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Mohamed Mubarez
NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say
Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.
Man charged with desecrating grave
Darryl Easter Jr.
Man on parole arrested after stolen firearm found in his hotel room
A weather-related wash out previously closed a portion of the road.
Lanvale Road reopens in Leland following partial closure due to wash out

Latest News

First responders save two dogs from Winnabow house fire, no other injuries reported
Columbus County Schools: Driver disciplined after child gets left on school bus
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to receive portion of $9M grant to support affordable housing
Pender County Opioid Prevention Task Force asking for input from residents, community meetings to begin today