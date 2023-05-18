Senior Connect
Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have confirmed a body has been found in one of the storage units at the SecurCare Self Storage facility on S. College Road.

Detectives are currently on the scene and investigating the area and the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

No other details have been provided at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

