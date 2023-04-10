Senior Connect
Wilmington Earth Day Festival to be held at Long Leaf Park

A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Earth Day Alliance is inviting the public to the annual Wilmington Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, at Long Leaf Park.

More than 50 environmental exhibitors and vendors will be at the event and following this year’s theme, ‘Invest in Our Planet’, where they will explain issues that affect the environment and how we can get involved.

“Earth Day happens during my favorite time of year,” said Festival Volunteer Coordinator Jayasree Kandasamy. “The Cape Fear community comes together to support sustainability efforts and share the love. Our Wilmington Earth Day Festival is a great time for family-friendly fun in one of Wilmington’s iconic parks!”

The event will feature live music, dancing on the lawn, and food trucks Webo’s Food Truck & Catering, RiCoQui, Smash & Dash and King of the Ring Hotdog Cart, with Chocolate and S’more offering desserts. Beverages will be provided from Edward Teach Brewery, Hi-Wire Brewing, Good Hops Brewing, Noni Bacca Winery, Smart Smoothies and Panacea Brewing Company.

Recycling and composting stations will be on-site to ensure the event is zero-waste, with food scraps to be composted and festival beverage cups to be reusable.

Culligan Water will provide drinking water, and guests are asked to bring their own refillable water bottle.

A Kids’ EcoZone will also be available for children, and a raffle will be held where someone can win a Hurricane Kayak donated by Great Outdoor Provision Co.

The live music and entertainment are scheduled for the following:

  • 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: The Delia Stanley Duo
  • 1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Infinite Spins
  • 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Brett Johnson and Nimara Snyder
  • 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Infinite Spins
  • 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Ashby and the Business End

Parking is free on-site and trolley shuttles will move from the south entrance of the old New Hanover County Government Center at 230 Government Center Drive. Wave Transit will be providing free transportation all day to the event. Leashed pets are welcome in the grassy areas but not inside the tents or in the food area.

For more information, visit the Wilmington Earth Day Alliance’s website here or call them at (910) 798-7130.

