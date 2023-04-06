Arboretum honored by American Public Gardens Association

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Arboretum and N.C. Cooperative Extension has been honored with the 2023 Sustainability Award from the American Public Gardens Association.

The award will be presented in early June at the APGA’s annual conference in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“We are humbled to receive national recognition for the work taking place here at the Arboretum,” said Lloyd Singleton, Director of the Cooperative Extension. “Our team is dedicated to a facility that continues to be at the forefront of environmental efficiency while serving as a showcase to our community of what sustainable practices look like and the positive impact they can have on the environment.”

According to a news release, the Sustainability Award is one of eight annual honors presented by the American Public Gardens Association, highlighting the work of public gardens throughout the country.

“The award recognizes a garden for its commitment to promoting and using sustainable practices, as well as showing innovation in programming that educates the public on sustainability,” a news release states.

The Arboretum features a variety of initiatives aimed at encouraging and facilitating sustainable practices, including:

The use of battery powered equipment to reduce noise and emissions.

Diversion of all organic waste produced on-site through collaboration with local composting facilities, as well as the annual pumpkin collection event.

The use of compostable single-use disposable plastics for all on-site events.

Featuring a native plant garden with local plant species.

Showcasing models of several innovative stormwater management techniques.

