Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Arboretum honored by American Public Gardens Association

The New Hanover County Arboretum
The New Hanover County Arboretum(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Arboretum and N.C. Cooperative Extension has been honored with the 2023 Sustainability Award from the American Public Gardens Association.

The award will be presented in early June at the APGA’s annual conference in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“We are humbled to receive national recognition for the work taking place here at the Arboretum,” said Lloyd Singleton, Director of the Cooperative Extension. “Our team is dedicated to a facility that continues to be at the forefront of environmental efficiency while serving as a showcase to our community of what sustainable practices look like and the positive impact they can have on the environment.”

According to a news release, the Sustainability Award is one of eight annual honors presented by the American Public Gardens Association, highlighting the work of public gardens throughout the country.

“The award recognizes a garden for its commitment to promoting and using sustainable practices, as well as showing innovation in programming that educates the public on sustainability,” a news release states.

The Arboretum features a variety of initiatives aimed at encouraging and facilitating sustainable practices, including:

  • The use of battery powered equipment to reduce noise and emissions.
  • Diversion of all organic waste produced on-site through collaboration with local composting facilities, as well as the annual pumpkin collection event.
  • The use of compostable single-use disposable plastics for all on-site events.
  • Featuring a native plant garden with local plant species.
  • Showcasing models of several innovative stormwater management techniques.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Michael Hobbs and Scott Dalton
New principals named for Shallotte Middle School, West Brunswick High School

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
CFCC announces 2023-2024 Broadway lineup including Mean Girls, Shrek musicals
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee killed by fallen tree during high winds
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction
Blake Ushijima
UNCW assistant professor serves as lead author for study seeking to protect coral reefs from deadly bacteria