Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program

WALLACE, NC (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is offering new youth aviation program for students in Southeastern North Carolina.

“The new aviation program aligns with the Center’s Vocational, Industrial, and College (VIC Academy) Program. The Center started with its first program today with an overflow of students and their parents seeking entrance into the program. The program focuses on low income, marginalized, and minority youth that are interested in exploring aviation related career fields,” a press release states.

Participants learned about building model rockets and aerospace experts.

Richard Hallard, a retired military senior officer and pilot, joined the students on Saturday. They also got the chance to hear from a Physician and NASA Astronaut, Dr. Serena M. Aunon-Chancellor, who spent 197 days in space during her first flight. She currently covers medical issues and on-orbit support in the Astronaut Office. She resides in Fort Collins, Colorado and has a personal interest in providing medical care to the underserved.”

“Access to high quality youth development programs overall can be a challenge to many residents of Southeastern North Carolina. Through unique partnerships and the support of many others, Mt. Calvary has partnered with Airfield Operations, NPACC Weather, Lenior Community College Flight Simulator Program, MACS Military Station at New River, Wilmington Model Flying Club, General Electric, EAA Young Eagles Program Flight (KACZ) and Wings Over Wayne at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to bring their state-of-the-art aviation program to Duplin, Pender, Sampson, New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen Counties,” according to a press release.

Justin May, a retired military senior officer and pilot, is the organization’s Aviation program director.

“The opportunity for youth to learn about aviation careers is extremely exciting and long overdue for the citizens of our region. The mission of our aviation program is to positively impact rural America by providing our youth an opportunity through aviation education and career path opportunities, so they can transform their communities and foster healthy relationships,” May said.

The program spans over eight weeks, meeting every Saturday to focus on youth education and programs for 7th through 10th grade students.

“Access to a high quality youth aviation program within our region is extremely important especially with the shortage of workers in this career and due to various programs cost in particular can be a challenge to many of our area citizens. These unique partnerships will help provide many youth with the knowledge and understanding of aviation career opportunities that they may need. We are thankful for all those that have made this possible and Mt. Calvary continues to further expand our outreach and support of all the communities that we serve,” Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Robinson, said.

All services are free for students in the program. There is currently a wait list for the next session which starts during the Mt. Calvary Summer Youth Camp.

“To witness the strong interest by parents and students make our Team fight harder for funding. We never want to turn a youth away from the Center because of spacing and funding. It is truly amazing to witness the outpouring interest in this program and we are glad to offer this program in southeastern NC,” Mt. Calvary Center’s President, Dr. Jimmy T. Tate, said.

The next meeting will be Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. with Airfield Operations at the Henderson Field (KACZ).

