CFCC President calls Board of Trustees meeting to discuss potential removal of trustee
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College President James Morton called a Board of Trustees meeting for Wednesday, March 8 to discuss the potential removal of a trustee.
“Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees will meet in a called session on Wednesday, March 8, at 6:00 pm, for the purpose of discussing the potential removal of a Trustee pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 115D-19(a),” states a memorandum from the president’s office.
The meeting will be held in the Board Room of the Union Station Building.
