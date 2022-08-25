Senior Connect
Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees

From left to right: Lanny Wilson and Ray Funderburk(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25.

Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County Board of Education. He has a M.A. in English Literature and Rhetoric and taught English at Pender High School for 16 years.

Wilson was born in Pender County and appointed by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. He took a position as the vice president of his family business, Boney Wilson and Sons, in 1991. He has worked on several boards, including the North Carolina Real Estate Commission, the N.C. Turnpike Authority and the N.C. Board of Transportation.

They will replace Robby Collins and Mary Lyons Rouse, who have reached the end of their terms.

The CFCC Board of Trustees is made up of two “Ex officio members” and 13 appointees: the NHC comissioners appoint four, the governor appoints four, the NHC Board of Education appoints four and the Pender County comissioners appoint one. The two ex officio members are the student government president and the CFCC president.

